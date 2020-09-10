Kin of Bargari prime accused move court, seeking Rs 2 crore as compensation for custodial death

The HC issued notice in the matter to the State and gave it time till November 4 to file a reply. (File)

THE KIN of prime accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, Mohinder Pal Singh Bittu (49), who was killed in 2019 at Nabha jail, have moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking compensation of Rs 2 crore for his custodial death.

The petitioners, Ram Lal (father), Santosh Kumari (wife), Amrinder Pal and Devinder Pal, both sons of Mohinder Pal, have submitted in the HC through their counsel, advocates Baltej Singh Sidhu and Himmat Singh Sidhu, that Pal was running a bakery at Kottkapura from which he was getting good income and was an income tax payee. He was the only earning member of the family, and his son Amrinder is now running the bakery but he is not being able to run it properly due to the allegations of sacrilege against Mohinder.

It was further submitted that the family is under threat from “Sikh radicals”, due to which they have been provided security and due to the threat, they are always fearful and cannot work in a free and fair manner.

The petitioners have also submitted that before approaching the court they had served a legal notice to Punjab government officials on January 28, for compensation to be given to them, however when no reply has been received, they decided to proceed legally.

The HC issued notice in the matter to the State and gave it time till November 4 to file a reply.

