Kin of air hostess who killed self urge parties not to take Gopal Kanda’s support

A day after the Haryana Assembly poll results were announced, a shroud of grief could be noticed over a residence in northwest Delhi, where the family of a 23-year-old air hostess who committed suicide in 2012 lives. The woman had behind a suicide note in which she alleged that she was taking the extreme step due to harassment by Gopal Kanda and his close aide Aruna Chadha.

Advertising

On Thursday, as no party got an absolute majority in the Haryana polls, Kanda, who was elected as the Sirsa MLA on a Haryana Lokhit Party ticket, emerged as a potential kingmaker.

A day later, the woman’s family has said that they are “disappointed” by the political developments in Haryana, and urged that no party take support of the controversial legislator. The woman’s brother said Kanda should be stopped from getting any ministerial portfolio in the upcoming state government.

Explained | Gopal Kanda: The man who will be kingmaker, again

Advertising

He said, “How can such a man run a constituency… A man against whom a case is pending for last seven years before the court is being allowed to support the government. Even if a party accepts him, it is shameful for both the government and the party.”

He added, “What kind of impression are we giving our generation… What is use of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’? These are only lip service…Will the girls in Sirsa Assembly seat be safe after he becomes a MLA from that area?”

The brother, who lives with his ailing father, said the family had suffered mental trauma after the woman’s death, and later because his mother too had committed suicide.

Read | Congress hits out at BJP for seeking Kanda’s support in Haryana

He said he was scared to step out of the house, and also alleged that case files and evidence have been tampered with over the years.

Locals in the area said the family had been reclusive after the woman and her mother’s death, and that they faced harassment.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said, “Someone scribbled Kanda’s name along with the woman’s on a boundary wall after she died but it later washed off… People should not have elected Kanda in the first place.”

Meanwhile, Kanda’s lawyer R S Mallik opposed the brother’s claims and termed them “baseless and forged allegations”. He said, “His evidence in the case has been recorded and at no point of time has he raised any apprehension of life threat, including to his father.”

Mallik added, “The case was only delayed on the prosecution part and we have never ever asked for adjournment or date in the case. We or our client have always been present in the court.”

The counsel further said that the material witnesses in the case have been examined and there was no allegation on record of tampering with the evidence in the case.