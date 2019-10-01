Kin of 2 ‘minors’ challenge PSA order in Jammu and Kashmir HC

The family members of two more “minors” in Kashmir have approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in Srinagar challenging their detention under the Public Safety Act.

In the first case, a family from Baramulla district has approached the court with a habeas corpus petition seeking directions to quash the PSA detention order passed by the authorities. While the family members claim the detenue is a 16-year-old, Sopore Police have mentioned his age as 21 years.

“You are highly-motivated stone-pelter of Sopore area. You are motivating gullible youth of Sopore and other adjoining areas for creating law and order problems…” reads the police dossier. Police have also cited an FIR filed in connection with a law and order incident.

According to the birth certificate, attached along with the petition and issued by a school on May 15, the date of birth of the detenue has been mentioned as “2.2.2003”.

In the petition filed by his uncle, it has been submitted that the detention order is “prima facie arbitrary illegal and unconstitutional”. “The detenue is prima facie a juvenile and has placed all the relevant records in support thereof in the petition” and “he cannot be placed in custody in any jail which houses adult prisoners”, the petition stated.

A single bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey issued a notice on September 20 and fixed October 18 as the next date of hearing.

In the second case, a family from Srinagar has approached the court with a habeas corpus petition, submitting that the detenue is prima facie a “juvenile”, and terming his detention “arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional”. A certificate issued by the J-K Board of School Education, attached with the petition, shows the detenue’s date of birth as 8.01.2002.

The police dossier which mentions his age as “20 years approximately” cites the detenue’s alleged involvement in a case filed this year. “The subject has come to the adverse notice in police records since long owing to his involvement in anti-national activities…” it said.

“When the case came up for hearing last week, the government lawyer informed that the case has been reviewed. The court then asked to provide complete details in the next hearing which has been set for October 3,” said advocate Wajid Haseeb, who represented the detenue in the High Court.