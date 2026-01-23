Kin of Meitei man killed in Churachandpur refuse to accept body, seek arrests; govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation

Rishikanta, 38, was abducted from the house of his fiancée where he had been living for the last one month.

The family of Mayanglambam Rishikanta, the Meitei man who was gunned down by alleged armed Kuki militants in Churachandpur on Wednesday, have refused to accept his body unless their demands, including the arrest of the perpetrators, are met.

Late on Thursday, the body of Rishikanta was handed over to Kakching police. It is currently kept at the mortuary of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal. Rishikanta, 38, was abducted from the house of his fiancée where he had been living for the last one month.

Khumukcham Pradip, convener of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed on Thursday against Rishikanta’s killing, said the deceased’s family has decided not to claim his body until the state government gives a concrete assurance to fulfil all their demands. The demands included handing over the case to NIA, apprehending the perpetrators, and to compensate the family. The JAC has served a 72-hour ultimatum to the government for fulfilling their demands, failing which they warned of launching agitation with the support of civil bodies.