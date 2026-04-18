Kin demand return of Navy veteran stuck in Qatar jail; he’s detained in separate case: Govt

“The eighth naval veteran, he has a particular case against him. He was detained in that (case). It has nothing to do with the earlier case,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

OF THE eight naval veterans who were detained in Qatar in 2022, while seven returned in 2024, the eighth one — Commander Purnendu Tiwari — continues to remain incarcerated in Doha.

Even as the Ministry of External Affairs maintains that the officer has been detained in a separate case, his family claims the cases are “stitched together” and the Indian authorities should have been able to secure his release by now.

“The eighth naval veteran, he has a particular case against him. He was detained in that (case). It has nothing to do with the earlier case,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing when asked about the case. “The court there has given a ruling under which he has been given a sentence. We are in touch with him, with his family and lawyers. So, that is where this particular issue is.”