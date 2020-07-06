Kin booked for attacking Dahod hospital staff after patient dies

The hospital is not a designated Covid facility. (Representational) The hospital is not a designated Covid facility. (Representational)

Relatives of a patient were booked by the Dahod police for allegedly attacking staff members of a private hospital in Dahod district alleging lack of ventilators as the reason behind the patient’s death.

The 65-year-old patient who was brought to the hospital from Vanjarwad area of Dahod town by his relatives late on Saturday night, passed away within 10 minutes of arrival. The hospital is not a designated Covid facility.

Immediately after the hospital staff informed the family regarding the patient’s death, around 10 of his relatives created a ruckus and attacked a doctor and a medical officer outside the emergency ward where the patient was undergoing treatment. The relatives also threatened hospital staff and used foul language, the complaint stated.

Based on the complaint filed by the hospital, the accused who are yet to be identified have been booked under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult ), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 114 (abettor present).

Administrator of hospital Dr Kashyap Vaidya said, “When the patient arrived, he was gasping for breath. We immediately moved him to the emergency room without wasting time on the registration process since the patient seemed critical. But even before we could examine him thoroughly and despite our attempts, he died within 10 minutes of admission.”

“The family did not allow us to probe further into what led to his death and created ruckus. They then left with the body. The reason behind his death is unknown,” he added.

Dr Vaidya claimed that the hospital is a heart institute and ventilators are available in “sufficient numbers”. Police are yet to identify the accused and make any arrests.

“We have recovered the CCTV footage of the incident and we are trying to identify the accused based on the footage. There were around 10 of them present who are seen in the video. No one from the hospital has sustained any injuries,” said Vipul Patel, police inspector, Dahod town police.

