BSF officer’s death a ‘misunderstanding’, will talk to Amit Shah if needed: Bangladesh Home Minister

Two days after a Border Security Force (BSF) head constable was shot dead and another was injured by Bangladesh border guards, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the killing was a “misunderstanding”. The Home Minister also added that he would talk to his Indian counterpart Amit Shah if required, news agency PTI reported.

Vijay Bhan Singh, BSF jawan from Uttar Pradesh was killed, while constable Rajvir Yadav was injured after Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel fired at them Thursday during a flag meeting along the border.

Claiming that the BSF patrol team came into Bangladesh illegally to retrieve an Indian fisherman in Bangladesh’s custody, the BGB had earlier said that they had opened fire in “self-defence.” BSF officers, on the other hand, said the firing was unprovoked, and that the Indian side did not even retaliate.

Thursday’s incident took place along the riverine India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. According to the BSF, three Indian fishermen were fishing in the Padma river in the border area. Two of them later returned and approached the BSF post in Kakmarichar stating that the BGB had apprehended them all. The BGB had released two fishermen to call the BSF for a flag meeting. The third one, still under Bangladesh’s custody, will also be released, the home minister added.

The incident set off alarm bells in the Indian security establishment with senior BSF officers rushing to the spot. While Indian officials called the BGB action “high handedness”, BSF chief V K Johri spoke to his counterpart Major General Shafeenul Islam over the hotline.