Killers shot Kamlesh Tiwari, stabbed him 15 times: Autopsy report

THE post-mortem report of Kamlesh Tiwari, who was murdered at his residence in Lucknow on October 18, has revealed that there are 15 stab wounds on his body and that his death occurred due to shock and haemorrhage.

Advertising

The report added that there is a firearm injury mark on the left side of Tiwari’s face, said police.

Read | Misfire injured one killer, wanted to surrender, says police

Tiwari, a former working president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, was murdered by two people in Khursheed Bagh area in Lucknow. The police had recovered a pistol from the spot.

Advertising

Acording to the police, the post-mortem report states there are seven wounds inflicted using a sharp-edged weapon on the left side of the chest and two incised wounds, one of which was inflicted to slit the neck. There are two injuries inflicted using a knife on the right side of the chest and two on the left shoulder. There are two other injuries on the back side of Tiwari’s left shoulder, added a police officer.

“The autopsy report said death occurred due to shock and haemorrhage,” said a police officer.

Police said the two assailants, identified as Ashfaq Hussain Jakir Hussain Shaikh and Farid alias Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan, were also injured during the course of the attack. The Gujarat ATS had arrested six persons, including Ashfaq and Moinuddin, in connection with the case.

Tiwari had appealed on behalf of the organisation in the Ayodhya case before the Supreme Court.