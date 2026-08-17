Seven killed, several injured in stampede-like incident at Bihar Temple: Report

Seven people were killed and several others injured in a stampede-like incident at Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisarai, Bihar, on Monday, sub-divisional police officer told ANI.

SDPO Shivam Kumar confirmed the deaths and said several people were injured in the incident. He added, “Seven casualties have been reported. It is being said that an electric pole fell there and people were electrocuted, which led to a stampede-like situation. We can tell you the exact reason only after verifying everything.”

#WATCH | UPDATE | Bihar: Seven people died in a stampede-like incident at Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisarai. Several injuries reported. SDPO Shivam Kumar tells ANI, “Seven casualties have been reported. It is being said that an electric pole fell there and people were… pic.twitter.com/JGvmh9MsoX — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026

On the incident, Lakhisarai DM Shailendra Kumar, “The crowd swelled in an unprecedented manner. Around 6.30-6.45 am, two trains came here that too added to the crowd. Arrangements were made as we had anticipated the crowd. We then came to know that barricading broke on one side due to the crowd and people fell on each other. We rushed 10-15 people here immediately.”

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