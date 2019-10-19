Killed in Shopian: Apple loader’s body cremated, kin urge govt to kill terrorists

The body of 40-year-old Charnajeet Popli, the apple loader of Abohar who was killed in Shopian two days ago, was cremated in Abohar on Friday morning. Popli’s eight-year-old son Krishan Popli lit the pyre.

Advertising

Angry family members urged the government to kill those terrorists the way they killed innocent persons.

Inconsolable Nreeti Rani, wife of Charnajeet, said, “Government failed to provide security for general public in J&K after the abrogation of special status of J&K under Article 370. Now they should at least find those terrorists and kill them the way they killed my husband and many other innocent persons. There is no peace in the Valley, as claimed by the Union Government and they need to answer my questions.”

Fazilka DC Manpreet Chhatwal, SSP Bhupendra Singh and other officials were present on the occasion.

Advertising

Chhatwal said, “J&K government has announced Rs 4 lakh grant to the family while Rs 50,000 will be given by Red Cross J&K. Apart from this, Rs 2 lakh will be given to the family from Punjab government. We will also be giving a grant of Rs 1 lakh to injured Sanjeev Charaya who is still hospitalised in Kashmir due to bullet injuries.”

Arun Narang, BJP MLA from Abohar, demanded that the Punjab government should provide Charnajeet’s family all the benefits which a terrorism-affected family is entitled to get. “They should get at least Rs 10 lakh grant apart from a government job, benefits in education, pension and health like terrorism-affected families of Punjab are getting. Deceased’s son is just eight years old. He was an apple loader. Hence his financial condition was not very sound. His wife has no other source of income. She should get benefits so that she can raise her child well. Already she is in a shock due to this personal loss. “

DC Chhatwal said, “I have sent the entire report to Tejbir Singh, principal secretary to Punjab CM highlighting that the family is very poor and also their case for getting benefits as per terrorism affected families of Punjab. Now it is up to the government to take the final call. “

PPCC president Sunil Jakhar said, “This incident is an eye opener for BJP-led NDA government and they need to ensure safety of traders and workers already in the Valley to get the apple stock. I will meet the Punjab CM to request him to take up his case for terrorism- affected families. We will also enquire from J&K as to what all benefits they give to the victims of terrorism as this incident happened in that area. We are with the family and have already announced financial support from our side. We will do the best possible.”

He added, “BJP should stop projecting false claims as there is still a curfew-like situation in the Valley, but traders went with a hope that government is there to take care of them. They need to answer as to what is the security provided by them for non-locals as the incident is sending wrong signals to the persons who want to visit J&K.”