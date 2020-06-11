Killed in Pak firing, Lance Naik cremated at his village

Gurcharan’s seven-month-old son Agamjot Singh lit the pyre. Gurcharan had seen his son only once when he last came to the village after his birth. (File/Representational Image) Gurcharan’s seven-month-old son Agamjot Singh lit the pyre. Gurcharan had seen his son only once when he last came to the village after his birth. (File/Representational Image)

The body of Lance Naik Gurcharan Singh, 28, was cremated at his native village of Harchowal on Thursday evening.

Gurcharan was killed in Pak firing in Rajouri sector. He is survived by wife, two children and parents.

Gurcharan’s seven-month-old son Agamjot Singh lit the pyre. Gurcharan had seen his son only once when he last came to the village after his birth.

“When he was born, I was deployed at border and it took me months to see him for the first time. Now he was deployed at border when his son Agamjot was born. He had come on leave for only once to see his son in January. He saw his son growing up only in WhatsApp videos. We would send him pictures and videos of his son. He was excited to come back on leave. But now we have lost him,” said father Surinder Singh, who is also ex-serviceman.

Gurcharan’s daughter Japmanjot is one-and-a-half-year-old. His wife Ranjit Kaur was inconsolable.

The family was informed about Gurcharan’s killing on Thursday morning.

“He was very dedicated to his job. He always wanted to be like me. He joined Army as soon as he became eligible for it. He was selected in first recruitment rally he attended. He was not doing job for money but it was his passion,” said father Surinder Singh.

Gurcharan was the youngest among three siblings.

Local MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi and SDM Balwinder Singh attended the cremation. They promised that Gurcharan’s family will be given benefits according to the policies of the state and Central governments.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd