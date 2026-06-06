Killed in drone strike hours before flying home from Kuwait, Ujjain man becomes latest Indian casualty of US-Iran conflict

The family said Ahmed was set to return to attend his nephew's wedding, scheduled to be held in Ratlam district on June 8.

For nearly three decades, Manzoor Ahmed worked as a tailor in Kuwait, sending money home to support his family in Madhya Pradesh. On Wednesday, just hours before he was due to board a flight home for his nephew’s wedding, the 55-year-old was killed when an Iranian drone strike hit Kuwait International Airport.

Ahmed, who was a resident of Raj Royal Colony in Ujjain district, was scheduled to fly from Kuwait to Mumbai on Wednesday evening before travelling onward by train. His family had been preparing to welcome him home after months apart.

“He called me on Tuesday evening and said he would be reaching home soon. He asked me to come to Nagda railway station to receive him,” his son, Mohammad Anas, told The Indian Express. “He was very happy and excited about coming home. We never imagined that would be our last conversation,” Anas said.