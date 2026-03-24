He killed comrade for wanting to surrender. Month later, Odisha’s top Maoist lays down arms himself

Described as Odisha’s last top Maoist leader, Kosa Sodi alias Sukru, on Tuesday surrendered along with four others before police in Kandhamal, sources said.

The 49-year-old, who is also known as Krishna and Raju, was born in the Koya tribal community and is from Kalimela in Odisha’s Malkangiri district. He was a member of the banned CPI (Maoist) party’s state committee, and carried a bounty of Rs 55 lakh. He surrendered with an AK-47.

His surrender comes as the Maoist movement faces a series of setbacks in the country, including the killing and surrender of several top leaders and hundreds of cadres.