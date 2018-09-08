Kidnapping remark: Police register non-cognizable offence against BJP MLA Ram Kadam

BJP MLA Ram Kadam BJP MLA Ram Kadam

The Ghatkopar police Friday registered a non-cognizable (NC) offence against BJP MLA Ram Kadam for allegedly making controversial remarks during a Dahi Handi function on Monday. A video of Kadam, allegedly promising to pick up women for men who want to marry them, had gone viral on social media.

In the case of an NC offence, the police cannot arrest a person without a warrant and require permission from the court to investigate the matter.

Senior Inspector of Ghatkopar police, Sudhir Nigudkar, said: “Based on the complaint we have received, we took legal opinion and found that an offence could be registered under Section 504 of the IPC that deals with intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. Since he did not have any intention to do what he said, an FIR has not be lodged.”

He added that as according to law, the police would approach the local magistrate’s court seeking permission to investigate the matter and record the MLA’s statement. “After investigation, the report will be submitted to the court, which will decide if any action is required.”

The complainant in the case, NCP member Sneha Kurade, said they were not happy with the NC offence and will approach court to get an FIR registered.

“It is a grave matter where an elected representative makes such an irresponsible statement. We are scared for our daughters and cannot always be with them to protect them. For the past two days, we have been protesting outside Ghatkopar police station,” said another NCP leader.

