Lucknow: ‘Kidnappers’ leave woman behind after car hits bike, three on two-wheeler dead

Hanswar police station SHO Ram Avtar said a woman named Ramvati of Tursampur village informed them of the incident. Hanswar police station SHO Ram Avtar said a woman named Ramvati of Tursampur village informed them of the incident.

Three persons were killed when a car in which a woman was allegedly being kidnapped hit a bike in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, said police. According to police, a woman was abducted and was being driven away in a car when it hit a motorcycle, killing all three who rode it. The car, in turn, hit a divider and stopped. The alleged kidnappers fled leaving behind the vehicle and the woman in it.

Hanswar police station SHO Ram Avtar said a woman named Ramvati of Tursampur village informed them of the incident. Ramvati claimed that three men in a car waylaid her daughter Jyoti, a BSc second year student, near Heerapur village while she was on her way to college and kidnapped her. Police said Ramvati claimed that Jyoti put up a fight while being driven away and in the commotion, the driver lost control and hit the motorcycle near Hazalpur village in Tanda police station area.

“Ramvati named a man named Zaid of the neighbouring Naseerabad village as accused. He is suspected to have been the driver,” said SHO Avtar.

Local residents rushed the three bike riders, Thakur Prasad (42), Nandlal (45) and Vinod Mishra (16), to hospital where they succumbed to injuries, said Tanda police SHO Ram Lakhan Pal. While a case of kidnapping was lodged at Hanswar police station, another case has been lodged in connection with the deaths of the three bikers.

Police said investigation had revealed that the car was registered in the name of Zaid’s father, Zakir Hussain. Circle Officer K K Mishra, however, claimed that Jyoti had been changing her statement.

“She initially said she knew Zaid and got into the car on her own. Minutes later, she alleged that she was kidnapped by Zaid.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App