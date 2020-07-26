Kidnapped boy rescued after shootout, five arrested: UP Police

A police team, which was sent to the spot, came under fire. In retaliatory fire, two men, identified as Umesh Yadav and Deepu Kashyap, sustained bullet injuries on their legs and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, said Kumar. (Representational) A police team, which was sent to the spot, came under fire. In retaliatory fire, two men, identified as Umesh Yadav and Deepu Kashyap, sustained bullet injuries on their legs and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, said Kumar. (Representational)

A day after an eight-year-old boy was kidnapped for a Rs 4 crore ransom by two youths posing as health workers in Gonda district, the local police and Special Task Force on Saturday rescued him and arrested five people, including a woman, following an exchange of fire.

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (Law and Order), said they received information that the kidnappers were taking the boy to a different location in a car from Para village in Gonda. A police team, which was sent to the spot, came under fire. In retaliatory fire, two men, identified as Umesh Yadav and Deepu Kashyap, sustained bullet injuries on their legs and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, said Kumar. The other arrested persons have been identified as Suraj Pandey, his wife Chabbi Pandey and younger brother Raja Pandey. All the accused are aged between 19 and 23 and residents of Gonda. Raja Pandey runs a makeshift shop, police said.

“We have rescued the boy and he is in good health,” Kumar said.

Circle Officer, Colonelganj, Kripa Shanker Kannaujia said they have not found any previous criminal case against the accused.

Police have recovered a car, allegedly used in the crime, and three pistols from the accused.

“Combing operations are underway in the area. The accused are being interrogated and action will be taken against those involved in the conspiracy,” said Kannaujia.

