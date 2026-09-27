Kidnapped Bhopal businessman rescued within three hours of police complaint

On his way back, four-five unidentified persons stopped his car midway, dragged him out and took him to an unknown location, police sources said. (Representational image generated using AI)

The swift action of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport police helped rescue a Bhopal-based businessman within three hours of a complaint about his kidnapping.

According to police sources, Prem Singh Solanki, who runs an antique business, was allegedly lured to Kolkata on the pretext of selling his products.

After he landed at Kolkata airport on September 24, the accused asked him to go to their office in Basirhat. When Solanki reached the place, he didn’t find anyone and felt something was amiss. On his way back, four-five unidentified persons stopped his car midway, dragged him out and took him to an unknown location, police sources said, adding that the accused made a ransom call to his family, demanding Rs 20 lakh.