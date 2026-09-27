Kidnapped Bhopal businessman rescued within three hours of police complaint

According to police sources, Prem Singh Solanki, who runs an antique business, was allegedly lured to Kolkata on the pretext of selling his products.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataSep 27, 2026 12:02 PM IST
kidnapOn his way back, four-five unidentified persons stopped his car midway, dragged him out and took him to an unknown location, police sources said. (Representational image generated using AI)
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The swift action of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport police helped rescue a Bhopal-based businessman within three hours of a complaint about his kidnapping.

According to police sources, Prem Singh Solanki, who runs an antique business, was allegedly lured to Kolkata on the pretext of selling his products.

After he landed at Kolkata airport on September 24, the accused asked him to go to their office in Basirhat. When Solanki reached the place, he didn’t find anyone and felt something was amiss. On his way back, four-five unidentified persons stopped his car midway, dragged him out and took him to an unknown location, police sources said, adding that the accused made a ransom call to his family, demanding Rs 20 lakh.

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Without wasting any time, his son Rohit flew to Kolkata and lodged a complaint at the NSCBI police station. Shortly after, police launched an investigation and started tracking the mobile towers of the kidnappers and Solanki.

Meanwhile, the police asked Solanki’s son to agree to the ransom and ask for a location for making the payment. The kidnappers asked him to meet them at a specific place on VIP Road, police sources said.

As soon as the kidnappers reached the place, police caught three accused and rescued Solanki. The police have also seized a white SUV used in the kidnapping.

According to police sources, two of them have claimed to have been former officials of the Customs Department. The police are also conducting a thorough investigation to find out if they are a part of an inter-state racket.

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“We live in Bhopal and I got a call from my father’s mobile that he requires Rs 20 lakh. At first I thought it was fine but when I called back 2 minutes later, I sensed something was off. After that I got ransom calls,” Rohit said.

“I immediately flew to Kolkata and informed the police and within three hours they rescued my father. I am very thankful to them for their prompt action,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

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