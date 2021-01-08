Kidnapped, 38 women, kids rescued after police chase: Rajasthan cops

Jhalawar SP Kiran Kang Sidhu said that “the Kanjar community did not file an FIR but considering the seriousness of the incident, the police filed an FIR suo motu.”

Suspecting men from Baman Deoriya village in Jhalawar of stealing their bikes, around 100 people from Madhya Pradesh kidnapped 38 women and children from the village, which is around two kilometres from the MP border, police said. All were, however, rescued after a police chase.

The kidnappings took place in hutments of the nomad Kanjar tribe who are settled in Baman Deoriya in Jhalawar. The Kanjars are identified as a Scheduled Caste in Rajasthan.

“People on the other side of the border, in Kalsiya village in Ratlam district of MP, suspect that the Kanjar men are responsible for theft of their motor bikes and other things,” said Bhawar Singh, SHO of Unhail police station in Jhalawar. “On Wednesday, around a 100 persons from Kalsiya village reached Baman Deoriya in bus and in cars and were armed with sticks, swords and country-made weapons. At the hutments, they could not find any men, so they rounded up the women and children and put them on a bus,” the SHO said.

“We had received information of disturbance at Baman Deoriya and so we reached there and gave the men a chase. We managed to catch six persons in a car while the others managed to escape,” the SHO said. “The men also dropped off the women and children at Alote in Ratlam, MP, from where they have been brought back to Jhalawar,” Singh said, adding that the police rescued all the kidnapped persons within three hours.

The six “were produced in a court on Thursday and remanded in police custody”, the SHO said. They have been identified as Suresh Singh, Bahadur Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahendra Singh, Narayan Singh and Guman Singh; all are aged between 31 and 46 years and are residents of Kalsiya village in Ratlam. Police are looking for 94 suspects.

Jhalawar SP Kiran Kang Sidhu said that “the Kanjar community did not file an FIR but considering the seriousness of the incident, the police filed an FIR suo motu.”

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (member of unlawful assembly), 363 (kidnapping), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) apart from various sections of the Arms Act and the SC/ST Act.