Congress leader welcomes NEP: Rather speak fact than be a puppet

Khushbu Sundar Khushbu Sundar

Congress national spokesperson Khushbu Sundar has welcomed the New Education Policy (NEP). In a tweet on Thursday, she said her stand on NEP “differs” from that of her party.

“My stand on #NEP2020 differs from my party n I apologize to @RahulGandhi ji for that, but I rather speak the fact than be a head nodding robot or a puppet. Everything is n cannot be about agreeing to ur leader, but about being courages to voice ur opinion bravely as a citizen,” she tweeted.

Sharing Khusbu’s tweet, Congress’s Karur MP S Jothimani, who is known to have a close rapport with Rahul, tweeted, “Democracy is all about all opinions are heard and respected. Congress party and its leadership unlike BJP never expect people to be head nodding robots or puppets.”

While her tweet triggered speculation that Khushbu may join the BJP, multiple sources in the party ruled this out. “But yes, she is tired of the Congress leadership. She will never join BJP, she will continue to fight with communal groups and even individuals in public forums but that doesn’t mean that she will continue long in a national party that lacks a vibrant leadership,” said a senior Congress leader from Tamil Nadu.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd