Khushbu Sundar submits resignation to Sonia, likely to join BJP

Khushbu joined the Congress in 2014, having earlier been a member of the DMK from 2010.

Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar resigned from the party on Monday amid reports that she is likely to join the BJP.

In her resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sundar wrote that people like her who want to work for the party are being “suppressed” by “few elements seated at higher levels within the party.” “People who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms,” she wrote.

Sundar, who has been with the Congress for close to six years, is in Delhi today and may meet the BJP’s central team. The developments come ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections that are slated to be held next year.

Khushboo Sundar resigns from Congress; says in letter to Congress President, “few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who’ve no connectivity with ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms”. https://t.co/4cm6ZPmzyT pic.twitter.com/HzWX1d5RU8 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Khushbu Sundar had first sparked off rumours of a rift with the Congress in July when she backed the Centre’s new National Education Policy. She had even tweeted an apology to party leader Rahul Gandhi for her differing views

Speculation intensified over her departure after she posted a tweet on Saturday saying “change is inevitable.” “Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change, likes n dislikes too, thoughts n ideas take a new shape, dreams are new, you understand the difference between like n love, between right n wrong. Change is inevitable. Happy eve,” Sundar had tweeted on Saturday.

Khushbu joined the Congress in 2014, having earlier been a member of the DMK from 2010.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd