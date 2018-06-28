Khunti gang-rape incident pre-planned: National Commission for Women

The NCW team also interacted with the two sisters and nuns who had accompanied the survivors to Kochang area. (Source: PTI Photo/representational) The NCW team also interacted with the two sisters and nuns who had accompanied the survivors to Kochang area. (Source: PTI Photo/representational)

The National Commission for Women said today the alleged gangrape of five NGO workers at gunpoint in Jharkhand’s Khunti district was pre-planned, and it questioned the role of the manager of the school from where the women were abducted.

The five women had gone to Kochang village in the district to create awareness on migration and human trafficking on June 19, when they were allegedly abducted from R C Mission School and later gang raped at gunpoint.

The NCW, which had sent a three-member team to Khunti, cast serious doubts over the conduct of Father Alfonso Aiend, the school manager who reportedly failed to inform authorities about the abduction of the ‘nukkad natak’ team members.

“He also persuaded the victims to not disclose the facts to anyone. It is, therefore, considered that he has definitely acted contrary to the legal requirements and possibly connived with the accused in committing the crime,” the NCW said.

The NCW team also interacted with the two sisters and nuns who had accompanied the survivors to Kochang area.

Details of action taken by the state administration were also scrutinised by the fact-finding team and based on the interactions, the role of Father Aiend in the incident has been questioned by the team.

