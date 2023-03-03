Pawan Khera apology without any genuine remorse: Assam govt in SC

THE ASSAM government on Friday told the Supreme Court that the submission by Pawan Khera’s counsel before the court tendering apology for the Congress leader’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s father “appears to be tactical submission to get a preventive order without any genuine remorse or repentance”.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, the state said that Khera’s counsel had only stated that the Congress leader tenders an apology and that Khera himself “has neither tendered any apology in” his petition, nor has tendered any apology.

“The submission made before this hon’ble court tendering an apology clearly appears to be a tactical submission to get a preventive order without any genuine remorse or repentance. A closer look at the available audio video clearly reveals that the petitioner has mischievously uttered sentences not only with an extreme degree of irresponsibility but reducing the level of discourse at its lowest,” it said.

Amrith Lal writes | From Kyiv to Delhi, the big and small battles people fight

Contending that there cannot be an apology for having committed a criminal offence, the state said that even after the court took cognizance of the matter, leaders of Khera’s party “continued the very same low level in their official Twitter handles and other social media accounts”.

The Assam government said “the question as to why” he made the remarks, “what was the motivation, at whose behest and to achieve which ultimate end such utterances were made etc will be the subject matter of investigation”.

Salman Anees Soz writes | Pawan Khera’s arrest: An attack on the Constitution, a tactic to intimidate Opposition

In a separate affidavit, the Uttar Pradesh government said the respective investigating agencies in Lucknow and Varanasi are in the process of ascertaining the truth and in that process have recorded statements of complainants and other witnesses.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court bench, presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, on Friday extended its February 23 order directing the jurisdictional court to grant Khera interim bail till March 17 when it will hear the matter next.

Advertisement

Khera, who is chairman of the Congress’s media and publicity wing, had made the comments at a press conference in Mumbai on February 20. FIRs were lodged against him in Assam and UP and he was arrested by Assam police in Delhi.