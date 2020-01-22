Anupam Kher hits back: ‘Naseeruddin Shah can’t tell right from wrong due to substances he takes’

Kher said despite being successful, Shah had ‘been frustrated’ all his life. (File photo) Kher said despite being successful, Shah had ‘been frustrated’ all his life. (File photo)

Actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday responded to Naseeruddin Shah’s comments about him, saying the “substances he had been consuming for years” had rendered Shah incapable of distinguishing right from wrong.

In a tweet, Kher said while he will continue to respect Shah for his art, “some comments call for blunt answers”.

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020

In a video that he put along with the tweet, Kher said: “I don’t take what you say seriously. Despite being so successful, you have been frustrated all your life. You have criticised Dileep Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli. I am sure I am in great company. None of them took you seriously.”

Kher, however, did not specify when Shah had criticised the celebrities he named.

Kher was responding to comments Shah made recently in an interview to The Wire, where he said: “Anupam Kher doesn’t need to be taken seriously. He is a clown. Any numbers of his contemporaries from FTII and NSD can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood. He can’t help it.”

The Accidental Prime Minister actor said Shah makes such statements as he can’t distinguish between right and wrong “because of the substances you have been consuming for years”.

“If criticising me gets you headlines for a few days, I am willing to gift you that happiness,” Kher added, ending the video with: “You know what’s in my blood? It is Hindustan. Jai Ho.”

