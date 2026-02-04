As Khemchand stakes claim to form NDA govt in Manipur, who are his deputies, who is in his Cabinet?

A day after he was elected the leader of the BJP’s Manipur legislature party, Yumnam Khemchand Singh arrived in Imphal on Wednesday and met Governor Ajay Bhalla in the Lok Bhavan to stake claim to form a BJP-led NDA government in the state.

Significantly, among the leaders who accompanied him to this meeting were two Kuki-Zo MLAs – L M Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate, both from the BJP – marking the first time since the start of the conflict in the state that legislators from the community have been in the state capital to engage in government processes.

On Tuesday, 62-year-old Khemchand was elected the legislature party leader in Delhi, shortly ahead of President’s Rule completing one year in the state. Khemchand was a cabinet minister in the N Biren Singh-led government, which collapsed when he resigned as chief minister a little over a year ago, but emerged as one of his internal critics who had pushed for his removal from the top post.