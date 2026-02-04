As Khemchand stakes claim to form NDA govt in Manipur, who are his deputies, who is in his Cabinet?

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after he was elected the leader of the BJP’s Manipur legislature party, Yumnam Khemchand Singh arrived in Imphal on Wednesday and met Governor Ajay Bhalla in the Lok Bhavan to stake claim to form a BJP-led NDA government in the state.
Significantly, among the leaders who accompanied him to this meeting were two Kuki-Zo MLAs – L M Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate, both from the BJP – marking the first time since the start of the conflict in the state that legislators from the community have been in the state capital to engage in government processes.
On Tuesday, 62-year-old Khemchand was elected the legislature party leader in Delhi, shortly ahead of President’s Rule completing one year in the state. Khemchand was a cabinet minister in the N Biren Singh-led government, which collapsed when he resigned as chief minister a little over a year ago, but emerged as one of his internal critics who had pushed for his removal from the top post.
President’s Rule was imposed in the state on February 13 last year, and the assembly, whose tenure ends in 2027, was placed in suspended animation. Those who attended the meetings had also said that two MLAs – Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki-Zo MLA from the BJP representing the Kangpokpi constituency and Losii Dikho, an MLA from NDA ally Naga People’s Front representing the Mao constituency – are likely to take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.
Seven-time MLA Govindas Konthoujam from the BJP, who was part of Biren Singh’s cabinet and is known to be close to him, is likely to be the Home Minister.
Following arrival in Imphal on Wednesday, Khemchand, accompanied by a set of leaders including Losii Dikho, Govindas Konthoujam, N Biren Singh, and the two Kuki-Zo MLAs L M Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate, went to meet Governor Bhalla. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who was appointed Central Observer, and the party’s Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra accompanied him.
The swearing-in of a new government is likely to take place later today, sources said.
While Nemcha Kipgen, along with the two who accompanied Khemchand to Lok Bhavan, are expected to participate in the new government, voices of discontent have begun to emerge from some Kuki-Zo groups.
“The Kuki-Zo community is appalled at the recent political development for reinstalling a government without first resolving the undercurrent trust-defict between the Kuki-Zo and the Meitei… As it is, we have already been segregated physically; I felt giving plum portfolios to Kuki-Zo MLAs does not bode the sense of normalcy but rather a forced reconciliation of leadership and face-saving of the BJP party in the state. It could be Khemchand, Biren Or Biswajit as CM; it makes no difference for the Kuki-Zo community since they are part of the same community. Where were those liberals when Biren misused his power?” said Ng Lun Kipgen, spokesperson of Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity.
