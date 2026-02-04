As Khemchand stakes claim to form NDA govt in Manipur, who are his deputies, who is in his Cabinet?

Day after he was elected the leader of the BJP’s Manipur legislature party, Yumnam Khemchand Singh arrived in Imphal and met Governor Ajay Bhalla in the Lok Bhavan

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
4 min readGuwahatiFeb 4, 2026 02:10 PM IST
ManipurYumnam Khemchand Singh was elected the legislature party leader in Delhi, shortly ahead of President’s Rule completing one year in the state. (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A day after he was elected the leader of the BJP’s Manipur legislature party, Yumnam Khemchand Singh arrived in Imphal on Wednesday and met Governor Ajay Bhalla in the Lok Bhavan to stake claim to form a BJP-led NDA government in the state.

Significantly, among the leaders who accompanied him to this meeting were two Kuki-Zo MLAs – L M Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate, both from the BJP – marking the first time since the start of the conflict in the state that legislators from the community have been in the state capital to engage in government processes.

Also read | Y Khemchand Singh elected leader of Manipur BJP legislature party, set to take over as next CM

On Tuesday, 62-year-old Khemchand was elected the legislature party leader in Delhi, shortly ahead of President’s Rule completing one year in the state. Khemchand was a cabinet minister in the N Biren Singh-led government, which collapsed when he resigned as chief minister a little over a year ago, but emerged as one of his internal critics who had pushed for his removal from the top post.

President’s Rule was imposed in the state on February 13 last year, and the assembly, whose tenure ends in 2027, was placed in suspended animation. Those who attended the meetings had also said that two MLAs – Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki-Zo MLA from the BJP representing the Kangpokpi constituency and Losii Dikho, an MLA from NDA ally Naga People’s Front representing the Mao constituency – are likely to take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Also read | Decode Politics: How and why Manipur finally moved back towards an elected govt

Seven-time MLA Govindas Konthoujam from the BJP, who was part of Biren Singh’s cabinet and is known to be close to him, is likely to be the Home Minister.

Following arrival in Imphal on Wednesday, Khemchand, accompanied by a set of leaders including Losii Dikho, Govindas Konthoujam, N Biren Singh, and the two Kuki-Zo MLAs L M Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate, went to meet Governor Bhalla. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who was appointed Central Observer, and the party’s Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra accompanied him.

The swearing-in of a new government is likely to take place later today, sources said.

Story continues below this ad
Also read | Trusted Biren man who became key critic: Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Manipur’s next CM

While Nemcha Kipgen, along with the two who accompanied Khemchand to Lok Bhavan, are expected to participate in the new government, voices of discontent have begun to emerge from some Kuki-Zo groups.

“The Kuki-Zo community is appalled at the recent political development for reinstalling a government without first resolving the undercurrent trust-defict between the Kuki-Zo and the Meitei… As it is, we have already been segregated physically; I felt giving plum portfolios to Kuki-Zo MLAs does not bode the sense of normalcy but rather a forced reconciliation of leadership and face-saving of the BJP party in the state. It could be Khemchand, Biren Or Biswajit as CM; it makes no difference for the Kuki-Zo community since they are part of the same community. Where were those liberals when Biren misused his power?” said Ng Lun Kipgen, spokesperson of Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity.

Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.
SC issues notice to EC after Mamata Banerjee's argument in SIR case
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement