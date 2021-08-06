Khel Ratna Award renamed: Now, rename Modi stadium, Jaitley stadium, says Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Indian Hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand, as the government renames the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The Congress Friday slammed the BJP government’s decision to rename Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of harbouring a “myopic political motive”. It further demanded that he should also change stadiums named after him and late BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

The PM Friday announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will now be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, “respecting the sentiments of citizens across the country”. The Khel Ratna award is the highest sporting honour in the nation and carries a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

The ruling BJP had hailed the announcement, with Home Minister Amit Shah calling it “a true tribute” to one of India’s greatest sportspersons.

The Congress, though welcomed the move, also took a swipe at the BJP leadership.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, at a press conference, said, “We sincerely hope Modi ji should not have used his myopic political motive to drag the name of a celebrated player like Major Dhyan Chand. Rajiv Gandhi ji is not known for any award; he is known for his sacrifice, for his ideas and for commitment to India and for his sacrifice for India and for the manner in which he transformed India in the 21st century.”

He added that the party hopes now that a new beginning has been made and Modi will announce changing the name of Narendra Modi stadium and Arun Jaitley stadium and name them after legendary sportspersons like Milkha Singh, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Leander Paes, P T Usha, Mary Kom, Abhinav Bindra and many others.

Further attacking the BJP government, Surjewala said it cut the sports budget by Rs 230 crore in an Olympic year and is now drawing the attention away from the fundamental issues of farmers, their protests, “runaway” inflation and the Pegasus spyware issue.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, too, slammed the Modi government’s decision, saying the move reflects the BJP and RSS’ “hatred” for the members of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“There is no question of opposition to Major Dhyan Chand’s name. But the name change is out of hatred for the Gandhis. This shows the low level politics of the BJP,” he claimed, while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

Terming the contribution of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in the development and progress of the country as “unparalleled”, Patole sought to know Modi’s contribution in the development of sports and also questioned renaming of Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad after the PM in February this year.

“If Rajiv Gandhi has no contribution to sports, what is Narendra Modi’s contribution? The Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad could have been named after a great player,” Patole said.

Meanwhile, praising PM Modi for the decision, Home Minister Shah said the move will make proud everyone associated with the sporting world.

Lauding the announcement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Dhyan Chand is a symbol of inspiration and pride for Indian sports persons.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, a member of two cricket world cup winning teams, opined that the Khel Ratna Award should have been named after a sport’s personality when it was launched.