Khedut Samaj extends support to farmers’ protest in Delhi

Thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan are camping outside Delhi since Friday demanding the repeal of the new agri-reform laws.

The Gujarat Khedut Samaj has extended support to the ongoing farmers’ protests against the Centre’s new farm laws and is likely to join the agitation in Delhi soon.

On Monday, the farmers’ organisation said it will submit memorandums addressed to the President of India to all district collectors across the state on December 3, demanding the withdrawal of three farm laws and condemning the use of water cannons and tear gas shells on the agitating farmers.

Jayesh Patel, the president of Gujarat Khedut Samaj, said, “We have intimated the heads of KSGs in different districts to submit memorandums to the district collector. We will not take out rallies keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines. We are demanding the withdrawal of the three Central farm laws and seeking an end to the procedure of using water cannons and tear gas shells on farmers. If no decision is taken in the December 3 meeting between the farmers’ body and the Central government, we will also march from Gujarat to Delhi to join the ongoing protest.”

Earlier, the security forces had deployed water cannons and fired multiple rounds of tear gas shells at the farmers marching to the national capital.

In Gujarat, the Khedut Samaj has been protesting against acquisition of land from farmers in the state for various infrastructure projects, including the bullet train and express highway.

