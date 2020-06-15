Kheda police detains 36-yr-old man for ‘murdering’ his friend

According to the police, the accused confessed that on Saturday the two had an altercation over the alleged affair. (Representational) According to the police, the accused confessed that on Saturday the two had an altercation over the alleged affair. (Representational)

The Kheda police on Sunday detained a 36-year-old man for allegedly killing his friend.

According to police, the accused confessed that he murdered his friend Ramabhai Parmar (39) after he suspected that the latter had an affair with his widowed sister.

On Sunday morning, Parmar’s sister had approached the police after he was found dead in a farm without clothes and with multiple wounds on his body. In her complaint, the sister had stated that Parmar had left home to buy tobacco on Saturday evening.

But since it started to rain heavily and he did not return, she went off to sleep thinking that he will spend the night at a friend’s place. But when he did not return the next morning, his sister and other family members started searching for him and found his body in the farm.

Initially, a case of murder was registered against an unidentified person at the Chaklasi police station.

“The family did not suspect anyone to have committed the murder. We had questioned a few other villagers and the victim was last spotted with the accused. The two used to work together on a farm and have had altercations before. When we rounded him up for questioning the accused confessed that he had killed Parmar in a fit of rage because he suspected that the victim had an alleged affair with his sister,” Investigating Officer Dilip Patel said.

According to the police, the accused confessed that on Saturday the two had an altercation over the alleged affair. The accused was enraged when the victim used abusive language towards his sister, the police said.

The verbal argument soon snowballed into a physical brawl between the two. The accused then allegedly hit the victim on his head continuously with a stone. After Parmar became unconscious, he left the spot, the accused told the police.

Parmar died due to a head injury and severe loss of blood, police said.

