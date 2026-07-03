Khatu Shyam rail project: Sundarpura station construction to begin next year; 9 new stations planned to boost connectivity

Khatu Shyam railway project in Rajasthan: The Ministry of Railways has set a target to begin construction of the proposed Khatu Shyam Ji Sundarpura railway station next year. The project aims to improve rail connectivity for lakhs of devotees visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Rajasthan.

Last month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the construction of the new railway station during his visit to the state. The station will fall under the administrative control of the Jaipur Division of the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway (NWR), said: “Construction of the proposed Khatu Shyam Ji Sundarpura station will begin within the next eight to nine months. Initially, the station will be developed as a halt station and will later be upgraded.”