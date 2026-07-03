Khatu Shyam rail project: Sundarpura station construction to begin next year; 9 new stations planned to boost connectivity

3 min readUpdated: Jul 3, 2026 06:51 PM IST
Khatu Shyam railway project in Rajasthan: The Ministry of Railways has set a target to begin construction of the proposed Khatu Shyam Ji Sundarpura railway station next year. The project aims to improve rail connectivity for lakhs of devotees visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Rajasthan.
Last month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the construction of the new railway station during his visit to the state. The station will fall under the administrative control of the Jaipur Division of the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway (NWR), said: “Construction of the proposed Khatu Shyam Ji Sundarpura station will begin within the next eight to nine months. Initially, the station will be developed as a halt station and will later be upgraded.”
Khatu Shyam Ji nearest station
Presently, the nearest railway station to the Khatu Shyam Ji temple is Ringas, located around 17 km away by road. The proposed Khatu Shyam Ji Sundarpura railway station, however, will be situated approximately 12.3 km from the temple, reducing travel distance and offering more convenient rail access for devotees.
Khatu Shyam Ji Sundarpura station: Cost, design, facilities
The proposed Khatu Shyam Ji Sundarpura railway station will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore. It will be developed on the Sikar-Ringas rail section between Palsana and Bawadi Thikaria stations.
“The station is being planned in conjunction with the approved Sikar-Ringas doubling project to ensure that future passenger demand and traffic requirements are adequately addressed,” the CPRO said. He added that the station building will be designed in Rajasthan’s traditional architectural style, reflecting the state’s rich cultural heritage.
The station will be equipped with modern passenger amenities, including a booking office, waiting halls, toilets and other essential facilities.
Story continues below this ad
Significance of Khatu Shyam Ji Sundarpura station
Once developed, the Khatu Shyam Ji Sundarpura railway station is expected to reduce the road journey for passengers travelling to the temple. It is also likely to strengthen tourism and regional connectivity in Rajasthan.
9 new railway stations planned to boost Khatu Shyam Ji temple connectivity
The national transporter also plans to develop nine new railway stations under the proposed Khatu Shyam Ji-Salasar-Sujangarh rail line project to improve train connectivity in the region.
These nine railway stations are:
- Khatu Shyam Ji
- Madni
- Palsana
- Rashidpur Khori
- Hapas
- Sola
- Salasar Balaji
- Lodhasar
- Sujangarh
The Railway Board approved the Final Location Survey (FLS) for the project in 2024. “Following detailed investigations and technical evaluation, the final alignment has been approved. Drone surveys and site feasibility studies have also been completed in accordance with the approved alignment,” the zonal railway said.