Harayana CM to present state budget on February 28

This will be the first time Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will present the budget. (File Photo) This will be the first time Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will present the budget. (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio in the alliance government, will present the state’s Budget for 2020-21 on February 28.

According to the tentative schedule issued by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday, the Budget Session will begin with the Governor’s address on the morning of February 20. On the same day, the state Cabinet will meet in the afternoon. Because of three days’ holidays in between, the discussion on Governor’s address will take place on February 24, 25 and 26 while February 27 will be for non-official business.

Discussion on the Budget will take place on March 2. The Budget Session will conclude on March 3. A final call regarding the schedule will be taken by the Business Advisory Committee of the Vidhan Sabha.

This will be first time Khattar presents the state budget. During his previous regime, Captain Abhimanyu held the finance portfolio.

