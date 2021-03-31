Khattar says latest Covid wave not under control, mulling regulating attendance in offices

Khattar said that the government was closely monitoring the Covid-19 surge on a daily basis and was considering regulating the attendance in offices, educational institutions and industries. (Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the “third wave of Covid-19 still does not appear to be getting under control as of now”, as the state reported 1,106 new cases and eight patients died. There were a total of 9,726 active cases.

Khattar said that the government was closely monitoring the Covid-19 surge on a daily basis and was considering regulating the attendance in offices, educational institutions and industries.

Talking to mediapersons during a press conference, Khattar said, “From March, a kind of third wave of Covid-19 has begun and still it does not appear to be getting under control. In a few states including Haryana, a steep increase in Covid-19 cases is being witnessed. We had come down to around 800-850 active cases, it has again reached over 9,000 active cases; and daily an average of 800-900 new cases are coming up. We are taking precautions and are reviewing the situation daily to see what more precautions/ steps can be taken.”

“Restrictions in attendance in institutions, educational institutions, industries — all such factors are under consideration but we need to take an overall view so that the economic situation is also not affected. We had seen the impact earlier. Thus, all such situations will be analysed in the coming two-three days and then adequate steps shall be taken,” Khattar added.

To combat the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, the health department has also ramped up its vaccination drive. While over 1.6 lakh people were vaccinated Tuesday, a total of 2,15,144 (including 1,08,900 of first dose and 1,06,244 of second dose) were vaccinated Wednesday. So far, over 15,91,599 people have received vaccination across Haryana.

With people above 45 years of age to get vaccination, beginning April 1, the state health department is likely to further ramp up its vaccination drive across the state, with special emphasis on the districts that are reporting a higher surge in new cases. These districts include Gurgaon, Karnal, Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar.

According to the state’s Covid-19 bulletin, Gurgaon reported 276 new cases, Fraidabad 70, Sonipat six, Hisar 18, Ambala 105, Karnal 182, Panipat 12, Rohtak 11, Rewari four, Panchkula 93, Kurukshetra 81, Yamunanagar 93, Sirsa 22, Mahendragarh one, Bhiwani 10, Jhajjar nine, Palwal zero, Fatehabad one, Kaithal 12, Jind 98, Nuh one and Charkhi Dadri one.

The number of critical patients also reached 158 comprising 129 on oxygen support while 29 patients were on ventilator Wednesday evening. The recovery rate in Haryana was 95.57 per cent while the Covid-19 positivity rate was 4.66 per cent, according to Wednesday evening Covid-19 bulletin released by the state health department.

Sharing information on the vaccination centres across Haryana, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said, “Today there are 1,058 vaccination centres across the state which are evenly spread. Of these centres, 874 are government-run and 184 are private centres. These centres have been strategically placed in highly populated areas across the state and even in the rural areas to ensure maximum penetration of the vaccine so as to curtail the spread of highly contagious COVID-19 virus.”

About the people who are being vaccinated in the state as high priority groups, Arora added, “Most of the beneficiaries were above 60 years of age or between 45 years and 60 years with co-morbidities.”

On the administration of vaccines to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs), Arora added, “1,86,258 healthcare workers (HCWs) have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine which covers around 72 per cent of the HCWs and around 1,12,424 healthcare workers (HCWs) have been administered the second dose which covers around 60 per cent of the HCWs.”

He said, “1,11,073 FLWs have been administered the first dose of the vaccine that is 67 per cent of FLWs and 39,255 FLWs have been administered the second dose which makes it 35 per cent. Of the vaccine administered to beneficiaries above 60 years, within the age group of 45 to 60 years (with co-morbidities) and general citizens, the first dose of the vaccine has been given to 11,40,445 beneficiaries and 2,144 beneficiaries have been given the second dose of the vaccine.”