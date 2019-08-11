Khattar remarks on Kashmiri women spark row, BJP says words ‘twisted’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s purported remarks about Kashmiri women at an event in the state on Friday sparked a controversy on Saturday with several leaders of opposition parties condemning the BJP leader, before the CM and the party hit back, accusing the media and political parties of “distorting” the comments.

In a tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed Khattar’s remarks “despicable”.

While BSP chief Mayawati condemned the “mentality and indecency shown by the chief minister of Haryana towards Kashmiri sisters and daughters after abrogation of special status” to J&K, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said people holding high public office “must restrain” themselves from making “insensitive comments” that are “hurtful not only for J&K, but the entire nation”.

The Delhi Commission for Women said an FIR should be registered against Khattar, as also BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, for alleged sexist and misogynistic remarks and acts.

Haryana BJP shared a 1.03-minute video of Khattar speaking at the public event in Fatehabad on Friday and stated, “The statement of Chief Minister is being twisted under an agenda”.

Reacting to the criticism, Khattar accused the media of “running a misleading and factless campaign” against him and shared a full video of the event on his official Twitter handle.

On Friday, Khattar had said at an event in Haryana’s Fatehabad, “…Haryana ka naam badnaam thha ki yeh betiyon ko maarne-wala pradesh hai. Lekin humne abhiyaan chalaya. Jo gender ratio ladkiyon ki sankhya 1,000 ladkon ke peeche 850 thhi, ab 10,00 ladkon ke peechhe ladkiyon ki sankhya 933 ho gayi hai. Yeh ek bahut bada kaam… (Haryana was ill-famed for female foeticide. But we ran campaigns, and the ratio increased from 850 to 933)”

He also said, “Hamaare Dhankar-ji [O P Dhankar, Haryana’s agriculture minister] ne kaha ke Bihar se laani padengi, ab kuch log keh rahe hain ab toh Kashmir khul gaya, wahaan se le aayenge. Mazaak ki baatein alag hai. Lekin samaaj mein ratio theek hogi toh santulan theek baithega (Dhankar-ji had said that they [brides] will have to be brought from Bihar. Now some people say Kashmir is open, they [brides] will be brought from there. But jokes apart, the question is if the [sex] ratio is right, then there will be a right balance in society).”

Reacting to Rahul’s tweet, Khattar stated in multiple tweets, “…Manufacturing statements & subsequently destroying their own party does not work in the long term…Dear @RahulGandhi ji, at least at your level you shouldn’t react on distorted news…”

(with ENS-KOLKATA, PTI)