Khattar govt only busy squabbling over control of depts, says Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Thursday hit out at the BJP-JJP government in Haryana saying it was doing no work except “squabbling over” who controls which department.

“This government is not doing anything. Three months have passed, but this government has failed to come out with a Common Minimum Programme…there are burning issues facing farmers, economy, law and order, unemployment rate at 28 per cent is the highest in the country, but this government is paying no attention towards these and is squabbling over who controls which department and is busy in ordering transfers of officials,” the Leader of the Opposition told a news conference here.

He was replying to a query on Home Minister Anil Vij being stripped of the charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which will now be handled by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“I leave it on him (Vij) whether he would give up the Home Ministry now. He had himself stated that without CID, the Home department is like a person without ear and eyes,” said Hooda.

However, Hooda, who twice remained chief minister of Haryana, said that there have been precedence when the CID was handled by the CM while the Home was given to another minister. Hooda held both the portfolios.

Hooda demanded that farmers whose crops were damaged due to recent hailstorm in some parts of the state must be suitably compensated.

Raising the issue of sugarcane farmers, Hooda said that they have to resort to agitation to ensure procurement of their produce. The farmers of Palwal area were on dharna over the issue. Sources said they lifted their dharna on Wednesday after their demands were met.

On law and order front, he alleged that Haryana figures at the third spot in the country in crime against women. “On an average, 3-4 rapes take place every day while incidents of loot, murder, dacoity have become common,” he saidm, adding that the drug menace too was spreading its tentacles, but no effective steps have been taken to ensure the situation does not go out of control.

On the CMP, he said, “No one knows when they will come out with one.We also formed government in Maharashtra, but our CMP was ready before the chief minister took oath there.”

On the chief minister batting for increasing sittings of the Vidhan Sabha, he said that alone was not enough and “real need is that every member should get enough time to speak”.

