Khattar government terms protest ‘unconstitutional’, extends contract of computer teachers by a year

As the state’s computer teachers’ demand for a permanent job intensified on Tuesday, Khattar-led BJP government released a statement terming the protest “unconstitutional”. The government also announced a one-year extension to the service term of the teachers.

The government said that the teachers will not be made permanent but would be kept on contract till 2020. The vacancies would be filled through an entrance exam and the government would reflect on making ‘experience’ criteria as well.

The statement released by the government said that the legitimate demands of the computer teachers were heard and their contracts were extended once earlier as well, or else, they would have been rendered jobless in 2015.

It further accused the protest to be politically motivated in the wake of the assembly elections. Meanwhile, the teachers and several political parties condemned the use of violence and force against the protesting computer teachers on Monday. The computer teachers took out a protest rally against police violence.

Political parties, including JJP and Swaraj India, released statements against the police’s action and said that the action was instigated by the government. The JJP accused the government of being anti-people and said that ever since the government had come, there had been no day that the Protest Site at Sector 5 was vacant, reflecting that everyone was upset.

They further alleged that the BJP had only visited the Protest Site in 2014 before they had stepped into power and gave empty assurances to lure voters. Meanwhile, the Swaraj India, in its statement, said that the government led by Manohar Lal Khattar was an egoist.