Khattar declares relief in paying outstanding interest, penalties for arhtiyas

A day before Rabi procurement season commences in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a major relief in outstanding payment of interest and penalties for arhtiyas.

Khattar announced 40 per cent interest waiver on default amount and 100 per cent waiver of penal interest for the arhtiyas.

“For those plot holders owning plots in Grain Markets and Vegetable Mandis of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), who are unable to pay their installments on time due to any reasons, now the state government has decided to give 40 per cent interest waiver on the default amount and 100 per cent waiver on of penal interest, provided that the plot holder clears the entire balance amount by June 15, 2021,” Khattar announced.

Announcing relief measures for industrialists, Khattar said, “Government has announced major relief in outstanding payment of interest and penalties for the industrialists owning Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) plots. Under this settlement scheme for clearance of entire outstanding dues, more than 2,250 industrialists shall be benefitted. If the industrialists pay outstanding plot cost and enhanced cost in one go, with waiver of 25 per cent on overdue interest and 100 per cent waiver of penal interest and by freezing the interest liability up to March 31, 2021, provided the entire balance amount is paid by June 30.”