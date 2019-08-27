Khattar dares Hooda in ex-CM’s Assembly seat, lists achievements

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday launched a scathing attack on his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda in latter’s assembly constituency Garhi Sampla Kiloi in Rohtak saying that some people only took care of their “personal family” while for him (Khattar), the whole of Haryana was family.

“Entire Haryana is waiting to see the lotus bloom in Kiloi. People are determined that it will happen this time in the Vidhan Sabha polls. I am sure that people of Garhi Sampla Kiloi will ensure that BJP’s candidate wins from here with a huge margin,” Khattar said addressing a public gathering after his Ashirwad Yatra reached there.

Hooda is a four-term MLA from Garhi Sampla Kiloi.

“While doing this yatra, I am also taking care of my official work. After every three days of yatra, I take break of one day, go back to Chandigarh and complete the official work. I ensure that no work remains pending,” Khattar said.

While referring to previous Hooda-led Congress government, Khattar said that the “they had never imagined that a government can also be run like this”.

Thanking people for BJP’s victories in mayoral polls, Jind bypoll and the Lok Sabha polls, Khattar said, “My opponents called me inexperienced, but I am the same Manohar Lal”.

Listing all that his government has done for Garhi Sampla Kiloi, Khattar added, “Garhi Sampla did not chose me as its MLA, yet I did everything for this constituency. Your MLA did not do anything for you in the last 10 years”.

He said Garhi Sampla has been given the status of sub-division and development work to the tune of crores of rupees has been carried out in the assembly constituency.

Road network was laid in this area and the incomplete work of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway has been completed and industrial development would be ensured on its both sides which would generate employment opportunities to the people, Khattar said.

Lashing out at Hooda, Khattar said, “He (Hooda) used to say that when he was the CM, the world used to come and see him in his office and nobody comes to meet me. I said that hordes of touts used to meet him. Fourth floor (where CM office is located in Haryana Civil Secretariat at Chandigarh) used to remain full with touts. Now no such tout comes there”.

The Yatra was flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Kalka on August 18, ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls in October.