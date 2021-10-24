Manohar Lal Khattar admits shortage of DAP fertiliser, vows timely distribution

Announcing 50 development projects worth Rs 125 crore for Sohna, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday acknowledged the shortage of DAP fertiliser in several districts in the current sowing season.

“I receive daily reports of the fertiliser stock. We are trying to distribute it through the system. When there is shortage, some people try to hoard it as well…I want to assure everyone that the fertiliser will be distributed on time and no one will face any problem,” he said at a ‘Vikas rally’ in Sarmathla village of the region.

This comes two days after Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal said that long queues of farmers looking to buy DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) in different parts of Haryana has been fueled by rumours, while claiming that there is sufficient stock of fertiliser in the state.

Earlier this week, Khattar had said that there was a “slight shortage of DAP” but “we have advised (farmers) to use another fertiliser, SSP (single super phosphate) as an alternative”.

DAP is an essential input for ensuring optimum productivity of wheat.

At Saturday’s programme, Khattar said the state is conducting a survey of families with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh to cover them under one of its 40 schemes. Reiterating that the government has carried out development work to the tune of Rs 288 crore in Sohna region in the last five years, Khattar said five projects of a rail and road corridor — Gurugram-Alwar Highway, KMP Expressway, Orbital Railway Corridor, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Western Dedicated Expressway — will help improve conne