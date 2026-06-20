Khatipura (Jaipur)-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express launch: Train number, route, stops, time table

The Khatipura-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express will improve rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Bihar. Check its route, stops and timetable.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Jun 20, 2026 05:59 PM IST
The Khatipura (Jaipur)-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express is set to enhance rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Bihar.The Khatipura (Jaipur)-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express is set to enhance rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Bihar.
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Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express train, improving connectivity between the two cities. It will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Khatipura railway station on June 21.

This new train is expected to offer affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. It will be maintained and operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

According to Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NWR, the new Amrit Bharat Express will run as an Inaugural Special on Sunday (June 21). It will operate as train number 09711 and depart from Khatipura at 16:00 hrs and reach Darbhanga at 18:55 hrs on Monday.

Also Read | Pune-Danapur Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, route, stops, frequency, time table

Khatipura-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, Route

The Khatipura to Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 19725, while Darbhanga to Khatipura will run as train number 19726. The Khatipura-Darbhanga-Khatipura Amrit Bharat Express will run via Kanpur Central-Gorakhpur route.

Khatipura-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Train: Stoppages

During its journey between Khatipura and Darbhanga, train number 19725/19726 will halt at 23 stations. These are: Dausa, Bandikui, Mandawar Mahwa Road, Bharatpur, Idgah Agra, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Unnao, Aishbagh, Gomti Nagar, Barabanki, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kaptanganj, Bagaha, Narkatiaganj, Sikta, Raxaul, Bairgania, Sitamarhi, Janakpur Road, and Kamtaul stations.

Khatipura-Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express: Frequency, Composition

The Khatipura-Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express will operate six days a week, excluding Sundays from Darbhanga and Fridays from Khatipura. The train will have 22 coaches comprising Sleeper, General Second Class and others. It will have 8 Sleeper Class, 11 General Second Class coach, 1 Pantry Car and 2 Parcel Van.

Khatipura-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express: Commercial service, Timetable

The commercial service of Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 19725) between Khatipura (Jaipur) and Darbhanga will commence on June 22; it will depart from Khatipura (Jaipur) at 22:30 hrs six days a week (except Fridays) and arrive at Darbhanga at 00:55 hrs on the third day.

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Similarly, the new Amrit Bharat Express service (Train No. 19726) between Darbhanga and Khatipura (Jaipur) will commence on June 23; it will depart from Darbhanga at 04:30 hrs six days a week (except Sundays) and arrive at Khatipura (Jaipur) at 08:40 hrs the following day.

 

Khatipura (Jaipur)–Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express

Train No. 19725 / 19726 | Full Schedule (Translated)
🡆 Train 19725 — Khatipura (Jaipur) → Darbhanga  From 22.06.26 | 6 days/week, except Fri
Station Arrival Departure
Khatipura 22:30
Dausa 22:59 23:00
Bandikui 23:28 23:30
Mandawar Mahwa Road 00:10 00:12
Bharatpur 01:00 01:05
Idgah Agra 01:50 01:55
Tundla 03:20 03:25
Etawah 04:28 04:30
Kanpur Central 07:25 07:30
Unnao 08:06 08:08
Aishbagh 09:48 09:50
Gomti Nagar 10:39 10:41
Barabanki 11:16 11:18
Gonda 12:35 12:37
Gorakhpur 15:45 15:55
Kaptanganj 16:35 16:40
Bagaha 18:04 18:06
Narkatiaganj 18:50 19:00
Sikta 19:23 19:25
Raxaul 19:55 20:00
Bairgania 21:18 21:20
Sitamarhi 22:10 22:15
Janakpur Road 22:56 22:58
Kamtaul 23:48 23:50
Darbhanga 00:55
🡄 Train 19726 — Darbhanga → Khatipura (Jaipur)  From 23.06.26 | 6 days/week, except Sun
Station Arrival Departure
Darbhanga 04:30
Kamtaul 04:50 04:52
Janakpur Road 05:11 05:13
Sitamarhi 06:00 06:05
Bairgania 06:36 06:38
Raxaul 08:05 08:10
Sikta 08:28 08:30
Narkatiaganj 10:05 10:15
Bagaha 11:08 11:10
Kaptanganj 13:05 13:10
Gorakhpur 13:55 14:05
Gonda 16:35 16:40
Barabanki 18:16 18:18
Gomti Nagar 18:55 18:57
Aishbagh 19:18 19:20
Unnao 21:06 21:08
Kanpur Central 22:00 22:05
Etawah 23:53 23:55
Tundla 02:00 02:05
Idgah Agra 03:00 03:05
Bharatpur 03:55 04:00
Mandawar Mahwa Road 05:15 05:17
Bandikui 07:18 07:20
Dausa 07:53 07:55
Khatipura 08:40
Translated from Hindi source schedule | * All timings are in local/24-hour format.
Express InfoGenIE
 

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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