Khatipura (Jaipur)-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express launch: Train number, route, stops, time table

The Khatipura (Jaipur)-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express is set to enhance rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Bihar.

Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express train, improving connectivity between the two cities. It will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Khatipura railway station on June 21.

This new train is expected to offer affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. It will be maintained and operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

According to Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NWR, the new Amrit Bharat Express will run as an Inaugural Special on Sunday (June 21). It will operate as train number 09711 and depart from Khatipura at 16:00 hrs and reach Darbhanga at 18:55 hrs on Monday.