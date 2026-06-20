Khatipura (Jaipur)-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express launch: Train number, route, stops, time table

3 min readUpdated: Jun 20, 2026 05:59 PM IST
Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express train, improving connectivity between the two cities. It will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Khatipura railway station on June 21.
This new train is expected to offer affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. It will be maintained and operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.
According to Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NWR, the new Amrit Bharat Express will run as an Inaugural Special on Sunday (June 21). It will operate as train number 09711 and depart from Khatipura at 16:00 hrs and reach Darbhanga at 18:55 hrs on Monday.
Khatipura-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, Route
The Khatipura to Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 19725, while Darbhanga to Khatipura will run as train number 19726. The Khatipura-Darbhanga-Khatipura Amrit Bharat Express will run via Kanpur Central-Gorakhpur route.
Khatipura-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Train: Stoppages
During its journey between Khatipura and Darbhanga, train number 19725/19726 will halt at 23 stations. These are: Dausa, Bandikui, Mandawar Mahwa Road, Bharatpur, Idgah Agra, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Unnao, Aishbagh, Gomti Nagar, Barabanki, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kaptanganj, Bagaha, Narkatiaganj, Sikta, Raxaul, Bairgania, Sitamarhi, Janakpur Road, and Kamtaul stations.
Khatipura-Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express: Frequency, Composition
The Khatipura-Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express will operate six days a week, excluding Sundays from Darbhanga and Fridays from Khatipura. The train will have 22 coaches comprising Sleeper, General Second Class and others. It will have 8 Sleeper Class, 11 General Second Class coach, 1 Pantry Car and 2 Parcel Van.
Khatipura-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express: Commercial service, Timetable
The commercial service of Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 19725) between Khatipura (Jaipur) and Darbhanga will commence on June 22; it will depart from Khatipura (Jaipur) at 22:30 hrs six days a week (except Fridays) and arrive at Darbhanga at 00:55 hrs on the third day.
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Similarly, the new Amrit Bharat Express service (Train No. 19726) between Darbhanga and Khatipura (Jaipur) will commence on June 23; it will depart from Darbhanga at 04:30 hrs six days a week (except Sundays) and arrive at Khatipura (Jaipur) at 08:40 hrs the following day.
🡆 Train 19725 — Khatipura (Jaipur) → Darbhanga From 22.06.26 | 6 days/week, except Fri
|Station
|Arrival
|Departure
|Khatipura
|—
|22:30
|Dausa
|22:59
|23:00
|Bandikui
|23:28
|23:30
|Mandawar Mahwa Road
|00:10
|00:12
|Bharatpur
|01:00
|01:05
|Idgah Agra
|01:50
|01:55
|Tundla
|03:20
|03:25
|Etawah
|04:28
|04:30
|Kanpur Central
|07:25
|07:30
|Unnao
|08:06
|08:08
|Aishbagh
|09:48
|09:50
|Gomti Nagar
|10:39
|10:41
|Barabanki
|11:16
|11:18
|Gonda
|12:35
|12:37
|Gorakhpur
|15:45
|15:55
|Kaptanganj
|16:35
|16:40
|Bagaha
|18:04
|18:06
|Narkatiaganj
|18:50
|19:00
|Sikta
|19:23
|19:25
|Raxaul
|19:55
|20:00
|Bairgania
|21:18
|21:20
|Sitamarhi
|22:10
|22:15
|Janakpur Road
|22:56
|22:58
|Kamtaul
|23:48
|23:50
|Darbhanga
|00:55
|—
🡄 Train 19726 — Darbhanga → Khatipura (Jaipur) From 23.06.26 | 6 days/week, except Sun
|Station
|Arrival
|Departure
|Darbhanga
|—
|04:30
|Kamtaul
|04:50
|04:52
|Janakpur Road
|05:11
|05:13
|Sitamarhi
|06:00
|06:05
|Bairgania
|06:36
|06:38
|Raxaul
|08:05
|08:10
|Sikta
|08:28
|08:30
|Narkatiaganj
|10:05
|10:15
|Bagaha
|11:08
|11:10
|Kaptanganj
|13:05
|13:10
|Gorakhpur
|13:55
|14:05
|Gonda
|16:35
|16:40
|Barabanki
|18:16
|18:18
|Gomti Nagar
|18:55
|18:57
|Aishbagh
|19:18
|19:20
|Unnao
|21:06
|21:08
|Kanpur Central
|22:00
|22:05
|Etawah
|23:53
|23:55
|Tundla
|02:00
|02:05
|Idgah Agra
|03:00
|03:05
|Bharatpur
|03:55
|04:00
|Mandawar Mahwa Road
|05:15
|05:17
|Bandikui
|07:18
|07:20
|Dausa
|07:53
|07:55
|Khatipura
|08:40
|—