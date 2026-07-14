Kharif sowing slows as rain deficit hits over half of India’s districts

Area coverage under paddy was 8.6 per cent less than last year. (File photo).

With more than half of the country’s 741 districts experiencing a rainfall deficit in the current monsoon season amid a looming El Niño threat, kharif sowing has taken a hit. The acreage under rice, pulses, millets, and oilseeds as of July 10 remained significantly lower than the corresponding period last year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, area coverage under paddy, the biggest crop, was reported at 114.69 lakh hectares, which is 8.6 per cent less than 125.53 lakh hectares last year.

The progress in sowing was even slower for pulses, millets, and oilseeds. An area of 56.63 lakh hectares was reported under pulses. It was 23 per cent higher at 73.85 lakh hectares last year. Among pulses, lower area coverage has been reported for arhar, urad, and moong dals.