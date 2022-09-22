Kharif rice production to drop by 6%: Agriculture Ministry

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare released on Wednesday the First Advance Estimates of production of major Kharif crops for 2022-23 that pegged kharif rice production at 104.99 million tonnes during the current season in wake of uneven monsoon, which is 6 per cent lower than the production of 111.76 mt during the last season.

The kharif rice production estimates are lower than the target of 112mt set for the current season and 105.21mt figure of 2020-21.

The dip in kharif rice production is significant in view of requirement of rice for distribution under the National Food Security Act 2013.

In a statement, the Ministry said, “Total production of kharif rice during 2022-23 is estimated at 104.99 million tonnes. It is higher by 4.40 million tonnes than the previous five years’ (2016-17 to 2020-21) average Kharif rice production of 100.59 million tonnes.”

The statement said that the total foodgrain production in the kharif season is estimated to be at 149.92 mt, which is much lower than the target of 163.15mt for the kharif 2022-23 and the production of 156.04mt during the last kharif (2021). In 2021, the total kharif foodgrain production stood at 150.58 mt.

“As per First Advance Estimates for 2022-23 (Kharif Only), total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at 149.92 million tonnes which is higher by 6.98 million tonnes than the average foodgrain production of previous five years’ (2016-17 to 2020-21),” the statement said.

“Production of Maize in the country during 2022-23 is estimated at record 23.10 million tonnes which is higher by 3.21 million tonnes than the average Maize production of 19.89 million tonnes,” it said.

The statement further said, “Production of Kharif nutri / coarse cereals is estimated at 36.56 million tonnes which is higher by 2.92 million tonnes than the average production of 33.64 million tonnes. Total kharif pulses production during 2022-23 is estimated at 8.37 million tonnes.”

“Total kharif oilseeds production in the country during 2022-23 is estimated at 23.57 million tonnes which is higher by 1.74 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production,” it said.

“Total production of sugarcane in the country during 2022-23 is estimated at record 465.05 million tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2022-23 is higher by 91.59 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 373.46 million tonnes,” the statement said, adding that the cotton production is estimated at 34.19 million bales (of 170 kg each) and production of Jute & Mesta is estimated at 10.09 million bales (of 180 kg each).

“The estimated production of various crops (Kharif only) as per the First Advance Estimates for 2022-23 vis-à-vis the comparative estimates for the years 2008-09 onwards is enclosed,” it said.

Commenting on the First Advance Estimates of Production of major Kharif crops, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that agriculture sector is developing day by day due to “hard work” of farmers, proficiency of scientist and “farmer friendly” policies of the government.