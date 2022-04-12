Khargone: Muslims being harassed, Jamiat chief writes to Amit Shah

JAMIAT ULAMA-I-HIND president Maulana Mahmood Madani on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention to stop “harassment” of Muslims in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, where he has alleged that properties belonging to Muslims were being “selectively razed”.

The Khargone district administration on Monday demolished 45 “illegal structures”, a day after the area witnessed communal clashes during Ram Navami procession.

“Please allow me to draw your kind attention to a serious trend unfolding in the country against the minority community, that is Muslims. Anti-Muslim provocation by right-wing extremist groups has become a set pattern that is often followed by mass violence. The latest being Ram Navami processions…, after which violence was recorded from many places,” Madani said in his letter. “Among all, Khargone in Madhya Pradesh perhaps is the most affected place where minority community suffered a lot. Several homes and religious places were torched and looted by anti-social elements.”

“It is very unfortunate to see that after the outbreak of violence now local administration is harassing the minority community. In a selective manner, properties belonging to Muslims are being razed. People are homeless all of a sudden. Under which laws properties of a suspect of any crime is allowed to be demolished?”

Madani said he has been informed that so far 16 houses and 29 commercial shops, mostly belonging to Muslims, have been demolished. Among those arrested – 84 – he said 75 are Muslims.

Alleging that local police teams were creating a “fear psychosis among the minority communities”, Madani urged for a “time-bound high-level judicial inquiry’’ into the Khargone violence. He also demanded an immediate halt to the demolition of the properties.