Kharghar man killed in accident

One person was killed and three sustained injuries as a car fell nearly 150 feet into a valley along Lions Point Road in Lonavala early Friday.

Police have identified the deceased as Manish Ramesh Pritwani (25), a resident of Kharghar near Mumbai. Those injured are Santosh Anand Patil (29), Bhakti Ashok Patil (20) and Amol Nathuram Kunthe (57) — all residents of Kharghar.

Police said all four were tourists visiting Lions Point. While returning, the driver lost control of the car while negotiating a sharp turn. The car then fell into the valley around 4 am.

Around 6.30 am, the body of the deceased was removed from the mangled car.

