Kharge’s remarks on Modi: Congress alleges EC issuing ‘casual’ notices, seeks time to reply

After a complaint was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party against Kharge for allegedly calling PM Modi a “terrorist”, the EC on Wednesday evening asked Kharge to explain his stance within 24 hours, claiming that Kharge's remarks were “highly objectionable” and in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

A Day after the Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged remarks on Prime Minister Modi, the party Thursday, in its response to the EC, alleged the poll panel was issuing notices in a “casual” manner.

After a complaint was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party against Kharge for allegedly calling PM Modi a “terrorist”, the EC on Wednesday evening asked Kharge to explain his stance within 24 hours, claiming that Kharge’s remarks were “highly objectionable” and in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Submitting a summary response to the notice, the Congress party sought a hearing and more time to file a detailed reply, alleging that issuing the notice showed “non-application of mind” by the EC as the poll panel only granted it 24 hours to file a reply, despite “knowing the hectic election schedule”.