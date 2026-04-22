‘Such disgraceful conduct can’t be normalised’: BJP to ECI on Kharge’s ‘terrorist’ remark

A day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “terrorist” at a press conference in Chennai, a high-level delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, met the Election Commission of India to address the issue.

Calling Kharge’s remark a “grave insult” to the country, Rijiju shared: “A high-level BJP delegation met the Election Commission of India today with deep sorrow and anger.”

“For Mallikarjun Khargeji to call Hon’ble PM Narendra Modiji a “terrorist” is not just a remark, it is a grave insult to the entire nation. Such disgraceful conduct cannot be normalised. We have urged the Commission to take immediate cognizance,” he wrote in a post on X.

A high-level BJP delegation met the @ECISVEEP today with deep sorrow and anger.

For @kharge ji to call Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji a “terrorist” is not just a remark, it is a grave insult to the entire nation.

Such disgraceful conduct cannot be normalised. We have urged the… pic.twitter.com/oBkzPkaWf0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 22, 2026

‘Congress repeatedly used abusive language against PM’: Sitharaman

Sitharaman, speaking at a joint press conference after registering a complaint with the ECI claimed that Congress has repeatedly used such abusive language against the prime minister.

“Today we appeared before the polling commission to bring to their notice that the President of Congress and the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha have spoken in such condemnable words… The Congress has shown a pattern of repeatedly using abusive language against the Prime Minister,” Sitharaman told the reporters.

“… There’s no change or correction in their course. They have not changed their approach,” she said.

At the meeting with ECI, Sitharaman highlighted Kharge’s “condemnable” remarks, pointed out its “sensitive” timing since it comes at a time when the country marks the “solemn, and very soulful day” of the first anniversary of the terror attack in Pahalgam, that led to the killings of 26 people in 2025.

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Emphasising the BJP government’s stand on terrorism in India, the FM said, “A country where its Prime Minister has repeatedly said zero tolerance for terror. We will take every action as opposed to the way in which the Congress-led UPA acted on terrorists. They did all kinds of compromises, they didn’t take any action, whereas you find a Prime Minister who’s taken the sternest position and made sure terrorism is not given any inch of space in this country and here is the Congress party President calling him a terrorist. Outrageous.”

What did Kharge say?

Kharge’s remarks came on the final day of campaigning in Tamil Nadu. He told the gathering: “Periyar, Dr Ambedkar, Annadurai, Kamaraj and Kalaignar – these people stood for women’s reservation, justice, equality and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles… How can these AIADMK people join hands with Modi when their party itself was founded by Annadurai? He is a terrorist. His party does not believe in equality and justice. These people are joining with them – it means they are weakening democracy.”