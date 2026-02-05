Kharge terms India-US trade deal anti-farmer: ‘Will spark another 2021-like stir’

Terming the recently-announced Indo-US trade deal “anti-farmer”, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that it would spark another farmer’s movement, forcing the government to go back on it.

Speaking during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Kharge said it was an insult to Parliament that MPs came to know about the trade deal from US President Donald Trump’s announcement when the House was in session.

Kharge cited the social media post by US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Tuesday in which she said that the deal would include more American farm products making their way to India.