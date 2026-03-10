Kharge seeks discussion on West Asia; irresponsible behaviour, says Nadda

THE RAJYA Sabha saw a stormy start to the second part of the Budget Session on Monday, with the Opposition demanding a short discussion on India’s energy security in view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Ahead of External Affair Minister S Jaishankar’s scheduled statement in the House, the floor was given to the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge said, “Sir, I would like permission for a short-duration discussion on India’s energy security as per Rule 176. The geopolitical situation in West Asia is not limited till there it is affecting India’s energy security.”

He said 55% of India’s crude oil comes from the region, directly affecting the country’s economic stability. There were around 1 crore Indians working in the region, with remittances of USD 51 billion coming in from the Gulf countries, and their security and livelihood depended on the situation there, he said. Kharge also raised the issue of cooking gas cylinder price rise by nearly Rs 60, burdening poor families.