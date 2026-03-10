Kharge seeks discussion on West Asia; irresponsible behaviour, says Nadda

THE RAJYA Sabha saw a stormy start to the second part of the Budget Session on Monday, with the Opposition demanding a short discussion on India’s energy security in view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Ahead of External Affair Minister S Jaishankar’s scheduled statement in the House, the floor was given to the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.
Kharge said, “Sir, I would like permission for a short-duration discussion on India’s energy security as per Rule 176. The geopolitical situation in West Asia is not limited till there it is affecting India’s energy security.”
He said 55% of India’s crude oil comes from the region, directly affecting the country’s economic stability. There were around 1 crore Indians working in the region, with remittances of USD 51 billion coming in from the Gulf countries, and their security and livelihood depended on the situation there, he said. Kharge also raised the issue of cooking gas cylinder price rise by nearly Rs 60, burdening poor families.
Rajya Sabha Chairperson C P Radhakrishnan said he understood the subject and would come back after due consultation on Rule 176, giving the floor to Jaishankar. Other members also submitted notices under Rule 267 — which has remained a contentious issue. The Chair did not take that up, stating that ruling on Rule 267 had been given several times in the past.
As the External Affairs Minister started making the statement, MPs from the Congress and other Opposition parties rose from their seats and insisted that Kharge be allowed to complete his remarks. They raised slogans and demanded that a short discussion be allowed to which the minister should reply.
Later, the entire Opposition staged a walkout from the House while the minister was making his statement. Jaishankar went on to update the House on the ongoing situation in West Asia, what the Indian government and the embassies had done so far, and what was being done to bring back the people stranded in the Gulf nations. He said the region was key to India’s energy security and the government remained committed to ensure availability, taking into account the risks and costs.
“The interest of the Indian consumers is the over-riding priority for the government,” he said.
After his statement, Leader of the House J P Nadda attacked the Opposition saying it was “irresponsible” in raising the issue when Jaishankar was already set to speak on the West Asia situation. He said the Opposition was not interested in debate or the interests of the country, but only in anarchy and creating “hooliganism”.
He said the Opposition had staged walkouts during several important debates.
