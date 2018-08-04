Kharge-Rathore war of words over govt ‘silencing media’

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in Lok Sabha on Friday. PTI Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in Lok Sabha on Friday. PTI

The exit of at least two senior editors from ABP News channel found a mention in Lok Sabha on Friday, with the Opposition calling it a case of government pressure on media companies that question it.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said India is proud of its constitutional democratic values that enshrine freedom of speech and expression. He said it is “sad” that there have been “several incidents” of “this government” trying to restrict the media — especially when the media has done a “reality check” of government’s claims, the government has tried to “intimidate” and “silence” it.

Kharge named one editor and two senior anchors who quit ABP News to claim that the government was putting pressure on the channel. He said that the channel had recently done a show on verifying a Chhattisgarh woman’s claim on PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio show that her income had doubled.

He also said that a senior Rajya Sabha MP had, in the Central Hall of Parliament, challenged the media, saying, “if you don’t follow our ideas we will shut down your channel”. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said it was a private channel’s matter.

In response, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore said that whenever the Opposition “lacks any issue”, it blames the government if anything happens in the country. Calling the channel’s report “wrong”, Rathore said the government still “did not send them a showcause (notice)”.

He said the channel was also available on government-run Doordarshan’s Freedish “without any interruption”. Stressing that the government has “nothing to do” in the entire episode. Rathore said this channel is “trying to spread opposition in the country”.

A text message sent to Rajnish Ahuja, acting editor of ABP News, did not elicit a response.

