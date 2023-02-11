Kharge not allowed to speak by Dhankhar, Opposition MPs walk out

MEMBERS OF the Congress and some other Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha raised slogans and staged a walkout on Friday after Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to speak in the House.

Although Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar granted Kharge the opportunity to speak twice, he did not let him speak more than a few sentences — the first time the Congress leader was stopped when he started reading out parts of the six points that had been expunged earlier, and the second time when he asked why the “House proceedings were prejudiced against him”.

“We respect you, all our anger is with the government and not on you… You have expunged six of my points. When they are not unparliamentary how can you expunge them?” said Kharge in the House. He started reading out the points prompting the Chair to say, “Nothing will go on record”.

Opposition MPs protested in Kharge’s support but the Chair did not accede. Shouts of “we want JPC” could be heard while members were speaking during the zero hour. The Opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Later, when the Opposition MPs proceeded to the well of the House, Dhankhar said, “I called him (Kharge) to speak and then I rose. Honourable members need to know why I conducted myself so… I got up because the Leader of the Opposition started reading the portions I had expunged. Now, can that ever be allowed? No.” The Chairperson called it “outrageous disregard” of his direction.

At a press conference later at the party headquarters, Kharge said the remarks were regarding the “Adani scam”. He said the Congress will keep raising the Adani issue both inside and outside Parliament.