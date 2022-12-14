Mallikarjun Kharge leads Opposition attack on India-China LAC faceoff: ‘Govt a mute spectator’

THE FACE-OFF between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector triggered a political firestorm in Parliament Tuesday with the Opposition demanding a discussion and accusing the Government of remaining a “mute spectator” to “brazen Chinese aggressions” which, it said, affect India’s national security and territorial integrity.

Opposition parties, led by the Congress, also staged walkouts in both Houses after their push for a detailed discussion on the issue, following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement on the incident along the Line of Actual Control, was unsuccessful. They had earlier forced the adjournment of both Houses for a while before Singh made the statement.

Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “…our national security and territorial integrity is being impinged upon by brazen Chinese transgressions as the Government remains a mute spectator.” In the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded a discussion.

“The valour of our armed forces in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, is well known. But China has brazenly transgressed into our territory since April 2020. The illegal and unprovoked Chinese transgressions upto Y junction in Depsang Plains continue till date. Similar is the state of Chinese transgressions into Gogra and Hot Springs area in Eastern Ladakh. Not only this, Chinese build-up next to the Pangong Tso Lake area, including building of the PLA’s divisional headquarters, army garrison, weapon shelters for artillery, anti-aircraft guns and armoured carriers, is being continuously ignored by our Government,” Kharge said.

Kharge also accused the Government of being oblivious to the Chinese construction of a “new radome and two high-frequency microwave towers and other ongoing construction in the area”.

“Construction of the Pangong Tso bridge along with decks on both sides facilitating easy movements of Chinese troops has also been brushed aside. Despite the demand to ensure the status quo ante as of April 2020, China has refused to vacate our territory and has been deliberately taking shelter behind the statement of our Prime Minister, dated 20th June 2020, saying that no one has entered our territory,” he said.

There were noisy scenes in both Houses after the Opposition’s demand for a discussion was turned down by the presiding officers.

“We are all with the Army and the soldiers but please allow the Opposition to be a part of this discussion after the (Government) statement. The statement can come, we will listen. No one wants to disrupt. The statement will come; we will listen to the Defence Minister; and, then we wish to participate. That is all,” said Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’Brien in Rajya Sabha.

The House had to be adjourned till 12 noon after Opposition members came to the Well seeking a discussion. The Opposition’s demand for clarifications from the Defence Minister was also not accepted with Deputy Chairman Harivansh citing precedents and saying clarifications are not allowed on sensitive issues.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress members as well as AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi insisted on a discussion. Congress’ Chowdhury said the discussion should be in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But Speaker Om Birla said the members can give a notice after the Government’s statement. Even as the Opposition MPs replied that they have already given notices, the Speaker responded that they can raise the matter after the statement.

With the Congress MPs not budging from their position, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. After Singh made the statement at 12 noon, the Opposition MPs including those from the Congress, DMK and TMC sought clarifications. However, the Speaker did not allow the move citing rules that there was no such provision in the Lok Sabha.

With the Chair not relenting, Congress, TMC and DMK members staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, RJD, DMK, Samajwadi Party and AAP walked out as well.