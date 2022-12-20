Mallikarjun Kharge sharpens attack: ‘Who in BJP gave their lives for this country?’

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday refused to apologise for his controversial comment on the BJP’s role during the freedom struggle. Amid uproar by the party in Parliament, Kharge sharpened his attack, telling the BJP he could “still say they had no role in the freedom struggle”. Calling his remarks “foul”, several Treasury Bench members had sought an apology from the Congress leader

“I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle,” Kharge said, a day after he claimed “not even a dog of the BJP was lost” for the country.

“What I said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan’s Alwar was outside the House. What I said was politically outside the House, not inside,” said Kharge. “There is no need to discuss that here.”

Referring to the BJP as “maafi maangne waale log (people who ask for an apology)”, the veteran Congress leader said: “Maafi maangne waale log are asking people who fought the freedom struggle to apologise… I said Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed themselves. Who among you gave your life for unity of this country?”

During a rally held as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday, Kharge had highlighted the role played by the Congress in the country’s freedom struggle. “Has even your dog at home died for the country? Still they claim to be patriots and if we say something we are termed as deshdrohi (anti-nationals),” the Congress chief said, reported PTI.

He had also alleged that the BJP government “talks like a lion but acts like a mouse” as it is not taking on China for indulging in incursions along the border and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament.

The 11th working day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament witnessed multiple heated exchanges between the BJP and Opposition leaders over Kharge’s remarks.

“Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise for using offensive language in Alwar,” demanded Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the language used by Kharge was “condemnable”. “The language used by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is condemnable and the words used by him reflect his mindset,” he said. “By taking the whole credit of the freedom movement, they (Congress) are insulting the revolutionaries and soldiers of Azad Hind Fauj.”