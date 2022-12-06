Kharge appoints G23 leader as new Bihar Congress chief, rejigs AICC team

The Congress on Monday appointed Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh as president of the party’s Bihar unit, and effected a minor rejig of the AICC team by appointing Kumari Selja as general secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh, replacing P L Punia, and former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as the party’s Rajasthan in-charge.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh was a signatory to the letter 23 senior leaders had written to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in 2020, seeking sweeping changes in the party. His appointment is seen as a message of reconciliation.

The G23 grouping is non-existent now, after the exit of its leading lights, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, from the party and appointment of a Bhupinder Singh Hooda protege as president of the party’s Haryana unit. In fact, none of the members of the ginger group had backed Shashi Tharoor’s bid for Congress presidency — almost all 23 leaders, including Singh, Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari and Prithviraj Chavan, had backed Mallikarjun Kharge against Tharoor.

Randhawa’s appointment came after Ajay Maken, who was general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, had conveyed to Kharge last month about his inability and unwillingness to continue as AICC pointsperson in the state. He was upset that no action had been taken against the three loyalists of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who were issued show cause notices for holding a parallel Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Jaipur on September 25.

Kharge also gave Shaktisinh Gohil, Congress’s Delhi in-charge, additional charge of Haryana, dropping Vivek Bansal, whose role had come under scanner after Maken lost the Rajya Sabha polls from Haryana in June.

Interestingly, the party statement on the appointments said Maken — besides Punia and Bansal — had been relieved from their current responsibilities as general secretary and party’s states in-charge. Kharge also appointed Gurdeep Singh Sappal as administration in-charge attached to AICC treasurer Pawan Bansal. Sappal was earlier appointed as an AICC coordinator attached to Kharge’s office.